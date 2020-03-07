Meghan Markle Admits Baby Archie, 10 Mos., Is ‘Into Everything’ In Rare Update

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London for a charity event, and gave some rare insight into how their baby Archie is doing in Canada!

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, made a super stylish return to their royal duties when they left the sanctuary of Vancouver Island for a charity appearance in London. The duo touched down in the U.K. for the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the proud mom made a rare comment about motherhood. Meghan was complimented on her light blue Victoria Beckham midi dress by attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award. During their conversation, Meghan opened up about her son, Archie Harrison, with Claire later recalling, “She said ‘oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything,'” according to Hello! magazine.

The charity event marked the couple’s first joint appearance since announcing the decision to step back from royal duties in January, and Harry thanked the guests for their support during his speech, saying, “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you.” He added, “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.” The pair definitely turned heads as they arrived at the event amid a massive downpour, but still managed to look radiant as they walked under a huge umbrella. Meghan was absolutely stunning in her midi dress, which she accessorized with Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps and a petite clutch. Her handsome beau wore a darker colored blue suit and dress shoes.

Don’t expect to see Meghan and Harry out at any royal appearances past this month. The date of their official transition into post-royal life is nearing (April 1, 2020), meaning that there’s only weeks to go before their lives go through another major change. The pair are, however, still scheduled to reunite with his brother Prince William, 37, and Duchess Kate Middleton, 38, on Monday, March 9, for Commonwealth Day. It will eventually lead to them completing their remaining round of royal duties on March 31. This all followed the Sussexes’ January 8 announcement that they would be taking a step away from their roles in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess “have no regrets about leaving,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on February 21. Furthermore, the source said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s move “was absolutely the right choice for them. They‘re so relieved that it’s all out in the open now.” “The process has been extremely stressful but the toughest part is over and it’s obvious a big weight has been lifted off their shoulders,” our insider continued. But while the most difficult part of their move is over, “they aren’t sitting around relaxing, they’re both full speed ahead.” We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this couple, and baby Archie!