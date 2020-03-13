Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leave Archie In Canada Ahead Of U.K. Trip Over Coronavirus Fears

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s adorable little one Archie was not seen with them when they made their return to the U.K. recently. Here’s why.

The reasoning for Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, leaving their baby Archie, 10 mos, in Canada before their recent trip back to the U.K. centered on global health concerns like the ever so present Coronavirus situation. “There were conversations about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the globe (the decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic),” Journalist Bryony Gordon, a close friend of the couple, said in an interview.

Meghan & Harry’s return across the pond was not without its ups and downs. The couple, who is making the official transition into post-royal life next month, appeared to be having a wonderful time with one another while arriving at the 4th Annual Endeavor Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5. They also reunited with Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, on Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9. The former Suits star’s fashion game was on point at both outings where she dazzled in a bright blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham at the former while dressing green with envy at the latter.

Oop. Drama ensued when Victoria Mather, a travel correspondent for Air Mail who has also written for Vanity Fair and Tatler, lashed out at Harry’s “disrespectful” wife while discussing their decision to step back from their royal duties and move to North America during an interview with MSNBC earlier this month. “I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” she said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

All appears to be well, regardless, with Meghan & Harry’s adorable son Archie outside of the chatter surrounding their big royal decision. She reportedly told a fellow attendee at The 4th Annual Endeavor Fund Awards that her baby boy is “into everything”. Their little one has a big day approaching as he will officially turn one on May 6.