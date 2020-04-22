See Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis, 2, Looks Just Like Big Brother George, 6, In New Rainbow Birthday Portraits

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Shutterstock
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince LouisKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10241233f) A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (back, C) with Prince George (back, L), Princess Charlotte (back, R) and Prince Louis (front) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019. THE PHOTOGRAPHS SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. PHOTOGRAPHS MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Prince Louis in his 2nd birthday portraits looks just like his mom Kate Middleton’s mini-me. He had an adorable rainbow hand-painting session in the sweet photos, where he resembles big brother Prince George, 6.

My goodness how Britain’s Prince Louis has grown! Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest child turns two on Apr. 23, and Kensington Palace has released several new photos of Louis. They were taken by his mom the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen amateur photographer and takes the portraits on of all of her children’s big days. In the first photo, Louis can be seen with a huge smile and he already has all of his baby teeth in. He has his hands covered in rainbow paint as he reaches for the camera. You can see the adorable photos here.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday. We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption to the four photos released on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account on Apr. 22 read. Louis is seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt. His hair is full and a darker brown color than when we last fully saw him in action as a squrimy 14-month-old during the June 2019 Trooping the Color on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. He was briefly seen in a March 26, 2020 video, alongside older brother Prince George, 6, and sister Princess Charlotte, 4, clapping for U.K.’s health workers.

The second pic shows Louis’ handprints with the rainbow pattern across it. It is likely a nod to the U.K.’s National Health Service, of which his parents have been so supportive of during the coronavirus crisis. Rainbows started out as symbol of positivity for health workers. They have since popped up in the windows of many homes across the U.K. to remind people that brighter days are ahead, mainly in drawings by children like Louis.

In the next photo, Louis still has the paint on his hands, but puts them up to nearly touch his precious face. Now that he has grown, his Middleton genes are really coming through. He has 38-year-old mom Kate’s eyes and smile, and Louis strongly resembles his older brother George, who also takes after the Middleton side of the family. Their sister Charlotte oozes the Windsor genes, looking like William, 37, did when he was young and even at times like a little Queen Elizabeth, 94.

Prince George and Prince Louis
Those Middleton genes are strong. Prince George as seen playing with bubbles at a children’s party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 29, 2016, when he was three. On right, a 14-month-old Prince Louis at Trooping the Color ceremony in London on June 8, 2019. The brothers sure do resemble each other.

In the final pic, Louis gives one last smile while holding his paint-covered hands down. His hair is swept to the side still, and it appears all of the photos were taken by Kate during one session while Louis was doing rainbow paintings with his hands. Sadly, we won’t be able to see the adorable Cambridge children again in June, as Trooping the Color has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 18,000 people in the U.K. as of Apr. 21. But Princess Charlotte’s birthday is coming up on May 2, so royal fans can look forward to seeing how she looks as she turns five, thanks to more portraits taken by her loving mom Kate.