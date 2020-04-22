Prince Louis, 2, Looks Just Like Big Brother George, 6, In New Rainbow Birthday Portraits

Prince Louis in his 2nd birthday portraits looks just like his mom Kate Middleton’s mini-me. He had an adorable rainbow hand-painting session in the sweet photos, where he resembles big brother Prince George, 6.

My goodness how Britain’s Prince Louis has grown! Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest child turns two on Apr. 23, and Kensington Palace has released several new photos of Louis. They were taken by his mom the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen amateur photographer and takes the portraits on of all of her children’s big days. In the first photo, Louis can be seen with a huge smile and he already has all of his baby teeth in. He has his hands covered in rainbow paint as he reaches for the camera. You can see the adorable photos here.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday. We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption to the four photos released on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account on Apr. 22 read. Louis is seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt. His hair is full and a darker brown color than when we last fully saw him in action as a squrimy 14-month-old during the June 2019 Trooping the Color on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. He was briefly seen in a March 26, 2020 video, alongside older brother Prince George, 6, and sister Princess Charlotte, 4, clapping for U.K.’s health workers.

The second pic shows Louis’ handprints with the rainbow pattern across it. It is likely a nod to the U.K.’s National Health Service, of which his parents have been so supportive of during the coronavirus crisis. Rainbows started out as symbol of positivity for health workers. They have since popped up in the windows of many homes across the U.K. to remind people that brighter days are ahead, mainly in drawings by children like Louis.

In the next photo, Louis still has the paint on his hands, but puts them up to nearly touch his precious face. Now that he has grown, his Middleton genes are really coming through. He has 38-year-old mom Kate’s eyes and smile, and Louis strongly resembles his older brother George, who also takes after the Middleton side of the family. Their sister Charlotte oozes the Windsor genes, looking like William, 37, did when he was young and even at times like a little Queen Elizabeth, 94.

In the final pic, Louis gives one last smile while holding his paint-covered hands down. His hair is swept to the side still, and it appears all of the photos were taken by Kate during one session while Louis was doing rainbow paintings with his hands. Sadly, we won’t be able to see the adorable Cambridge children again in June, as Trooping the Color has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 18,000 people in the U.K. as of Apr. 21. But Princess Charlotte’s birthday is coming up on May 2, so royal fans can look forward to seeing how she looks as she turns five, thanks to more portraits taken by her loving mom Kate.