Prince Louis Looks Identical To Prince George As Kids Join William & Kate For Queen’s Christmas Lunch

Royal fans were seeing double when Prince George & Prince Louis arrived to the Queen’s Christmas lunch looking more like twins than brothers!

Cuteness alert ahead! Members of the British Royal family were seen making their way to Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch on December 17. Some of the attendees including Prince William, 37, Kate Middleton, 37, and their adorable children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Kate looked absolutely breathtaking in a dazzling red ensemble while waving at her adoring crowd inside her car with her daughter and youngest son in the backseat while William cut a handsome figure in his usual suit and tie combo in a separate vehicle with his other baby boy. George and Louis appeared totally identical to one other while cruising with their parents before the big event was set to take place. Louis looked totally confused by the swarm of photographers outside while George, who has a lot more experience in this area, acted cool, calm and collected amid the pandemonium.

William & Kate’s 1-year-old son has stolen the hearts of millions of people over the past year. He could not have been cuter in a Father’s Day photo with his pop where the little one was seated on a ball swing taken in the garden of his mom (or mum) designed for the RHS Chelsea Flower show. Louis also waved to the crowd in the most adorable of ways during the Trooping The Colour event on June 8.

Let’s not forget about his siblings! Charlotte showed off her sassy side when she was seen bossing around her older brother in a video centered around Kate’s garden on May 19. William & Kate’s only daughter could be seen yelling “No” after her father asked if she could help George amid her playing around the trees and swinging from a rope swing.

George, William and Kate had their own polarizing moments happen in 2019. Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, 50, was slammed by many, including Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, 53, after she mocked George for taking an interest in Ballet on a live episode in August.

William and Kate experienced their own kind of awkwardness while the cameras were rolling when she shrugged away his hand on the Dec. 16 special of A Berry Royal Christmas in the United Kingdom.