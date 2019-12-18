See Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis Looks Identical To Prince George As Kids Join William & Kate For Queen’s Christmas Lunch

Prince George
AP
Embargoed until 10.30pm BST 21st July 2019. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31st DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Free for use, News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar.Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10342904a)Prince GeorgePrince George's sixth birthday photoshoot, Kensington Palace Garden, London, UK - 21 Jul 2019This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
*PIXELATE IMAGES OF CHILDREN IF REQUIRED IN YOUR TERRITORY* Royal children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Kings Cup Regatta. Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge host the inaugural regatta The King's Cup to raise funds for charity. During the event, The Duke and Duchess will go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats as they race against six other teams. Pictured: Prince George Ref: SPL5108183 080819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Embargoed until 10.30pm BST 21st July 2019. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31st DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Free for use, News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10342904c) Prince George Prince George's sixth birthday photoshoot, Kensington Palace Garden, London, UK - 21 Jul 2019 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10343104b)An undated handout photo of Britain's Prince George taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, while on holiday with the family (location not given), to mark his sixth birthday in Britain. Prince George will turn six on 22 July.NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organization to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge.Prince George's sixth birthday, London, United Kingdom - 21 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 83 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Royal fans were seeing double when Prince George & Prince Louis arrived to the Queen’s Christmas lunch looking more like twins than brothers!

Cuteness alert ahead! Members of the British Royal family were seen making their way to Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch on December 17. Some of the attendees including Prince William, 37,  Kate Middleton, 37, and their adorable children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Kate looked absolutely breathtaking in a dazzling red ensemble while waving at her adoring crowd inside her car with her daughter and youngest son in the backseat while William cut a handsome figure in his usual suit and tie combo in a separate vehicle with his other baby boy. George and Louis appeared totally identical to one other while cruising with their parents before the big event was set to take place. Louis looked totally confused by the swarm of photographers outside while George, who has a lot more experience in this area, acted cool, calm and collected amid the pandemonium.

William & Kate’s 1-year-old son has stolen the hearts of millions of people over the past year. He could not have been cuter in a Father’s Day photo with his pop where the little one was seated on a ball swing taken in the garden of his mom (or mum) designed for the RHS Chelsea Flower show. Louis also waved to the crowd in the most adorable of ways during the Trooping The Colour event on June 8.

Let’s not forget about his siblings! Charlotte showed off her sassy side when she was seen bossing around her older brother in a video centered around Kate’s garden on May 19. William & Kate’s only daughter could be seen yelling “No” after her father asked if she could help George amid her playing around the trees and swinging from a rope swing.

Prince George
Prince William and Prince George arriving at Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas party. Credit: Shutterstock
Prince George
Prince Louis arriving at Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas party. Credit: AP

George, William and Kate had their own polarizing moments happen in 2019. Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, 50, was slammed by many, including Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, 53, after she mocked George for taking an interest in Ballet on a live episode in August.

William and Kate experienced their own kind of awkwardness while the cameras were rolling when she shrugged away his hand on the Dec. 16 special of A Berry Royal Christmas in the United Kingdom.