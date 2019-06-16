Prince William Shares Pic Of Him With Prince Louis For Father’s Day: Where Are Charlotte & George Fans Ask

Does Prince William have a favorite child? For Father’s Day, he shared a photo playing with Prince Louis and fans are asking why he left out his other two kids George and Charlotte.

Prince William loves being a dad, but is one-year-old Prince Louis the apple of his eye? The Cambridge family Instagram page KensingtonRoyal shared a photo of William, 36, playing with Louis, who was seated on a ball swing taken in the garden mom Kate Middleton, 37, designed for the RHS Chelsea Flower show. While it’s absolutely adorable, royal fans are wondering why they didn’t share any pics of him with his other two children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4. There is a swipe on the pic, but it shows a photo of Will walking with his own dad Prince Charles, 70, along with the caption “Happy Father’s Day!”

“Why only Louis? Why not George and Charlotte? They are The eldest children! They should have posted the Christmas Photo where there is all the Cambridge kids! ❤️ Anyways love this one too 😊✨ happy Father’s Day ❤️” one fan commented while another noted “Apparently Kate doesn’t have a dad and William only has one child 🤣 Happy fathers day! ❤️”

“Need a portrait Prince William with the three of his children 🙏,” one person asked while another wrote “KP made no effort at all in making this post. Where are pictures of him with his two other children ? hm KP?” referring to whoever at Kensington Palace handles William and Kate’s social media. Numerous posters also asked about why Kate’s dad wasn’t included, with one person writing “And what about Papa Middleton? ❤️”

Other people adored the simple pic of William with his youngest child. “This has to be one of my fav photos of William as a father… the look from Louis to his dad is priceless. Such a look of trust,” one fan wrote while another added “Happy Father’s Day! What a wonderful photo it is the one with Prince William and little Prince Louis 👑💙”

Prince Louis absolutely stole the show at the June 8 Trooping the Colour. He was so smily and animated and clearly adores his daddy, as at one point after Kate had been holding him for a bit, he reached over with both hands to William, wanting to be in his dad’s arms. William absolutely beamed at his little one, who really is such precious child with what seems like a very happy personality.