Awkward! Kate Middleton and Prince William had a bit of an uncomfortable PDA encounter, as Kate seemingly shrugged her husband’s hand off her should while they filmed ‘A Berry Royal Christmas.’

Things got a bit dicey between Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Dec. 16 special of A Berry Royal Christmas in the United Kingdom. The program featured culinary legend Mary Berry following the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to their various engagements with charity organizations they love and support for the holiday season. During a clip from the show when the couple were visiting one such charity, Duchess Kate appeared to quickly shrug Prince William’s hand away, after he tenderly placed it on her shoulder. And fans of the couple quickly took notice on social media!

When Irish journalist Caitlin McBride posted the clip, a slew of comments flooded the footage. “What just happened here???? Ouch!” one follower commented on the clip. “Yikes,” was another fan’s reply to the video. One fan even posed the question, “What’s going on with the Cambridges?” While some fans were clearly perplexed, others chimed in to defend Duchess Kate’s actions, noting, “I like the way they interact, it’s professional. I don’t want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing. It’s awkward, like you’re intruding on a private moment.” Another Twitter user agreed with the sentiment, reiterating, “They’re not supposed to show pda.”

While the couple aren’t technically supposed to show off their affection while at professional royal engagements, that hasn’t stopped them from creating small moments of intimacy here and there. During Prince William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie‘s, October 2018 wedding, Prince William and Kate were spotted holding hands during the romantic ceremony. Kate, who absolutely dazzled in her ruby ensemble for the occasion, could be seen with her hand intertwined with her husband’s. Perhaps it was the mood, the romance of St. George’s chapel, or the little reminder of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s own monumental nuptials on April 29, 2011 that spurred the interaction. Either way, it was a sweet, human moment between the normally professional pair!

Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/NyzjdKC3rk — Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) December 16, 2019

Although fans are still perplexed by the video, it may have been just a slip in protocol or something more. But as seen in the past, Prince William and Kate do find moments to keep their romance alive! As the holidays quickly approach, fans of the royal family cannot wait to see their yearly Christmas card and images from their annual outing to Sandringham on Christmas Day!