Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis Applaud Healthcare Workers In Adorable Video

The Royal Family
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are showing support for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The smiling siblings thanked first responders with a round of applause in a surprise video on March 26!

Siblings who spread love! Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis (who turns 2 next month) sent a public thank you and round of applause to healthcare workers helping to fight COVID-19 in a video on Thursday afternoon. Kensington Palace shared the surprise clip on both its Twitter and Instagram accounts, which are used to promote their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“They’re clapping for all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption read, along with the viral hashtag initiatives amid the global pandemic — “#ClapForOurCarers,” “#ClapForCarers,” “#ThankYouNHS,” and “#ClapForNHS.”
Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children were dressed casually for their social media cameos. Princess Charlotte smiled wide in a black and white striped long sleeve top and dark colored pants. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up, half-down do’.
(Video credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram) 
Meanwhile, Prince George, the oldest and tallest of his siblings, stood on the far right in the video. He donned an all navy ensemble, which included a short sleeve polo shirt and pants. Then there was Prince Louis, who stood in the middle of his big sister and big brother. He looked adorable in a pair of light navy pants and a blue sweater with a collared shirt underneath.
The video came after it was announced that William’s father Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the coronavirus. He is said to be in “good health” and “good spirits” despite his diagnosis. On March 26, Clarence House tweeted a thank you from Prince Charles, who “is enormously touched” by the public’s “kind words.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also acknowledged the #ClapForOurCarers initiative in a post via stories on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account.
“Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” they wrote in text on a dark backdrop, along with a number of clapping hands emojis.
Meghan and Harry were the first members of the royal family to address coronavirus publicly. On March 18, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who will soon be free of their royal duties after stepping down from their titles in February — shared a plan of action to help support the mental health of others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.