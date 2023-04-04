King Charles & Queen Camilla Snuggle In New Royal Portrait Ahead Of Coronation

King Charles III, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, appeared to be glowing with joy in their latest portrait released by Buckingham Palace on Apr. 4 (see PHOTO HERE). In the portrait, Charles looked dapper in a navy blue pinstripe suit, which he also paired with a white button-up shirt and a geographic print tie. His wife, for her part, matched her spouse’s color scheme in a deep blue long-sleeved dress, which also featured a zipper front and center. They both smiled big for the cameras and snuggled up close to each other.

“As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort, taken last month in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, has been released,” the official Instagram account for The Royal Family captioned the new snapshot. “It is also announced today that eight Pages of Honour have been chosen to attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.”

The official statement continued to list the eight Pages of Honour: “The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache. The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.”

Soon after the institution released the new portrait of the royal pair, many of their supporters flooded the comments with their reactions and praise. “Lovely that George gets to take part in the procession,” one follower noted of Prince William‘s son. “Stunning photograph of The King & Queen,” a second admirer quipped, while a third added, “Love this new picture and that Prince George will have a big role on this very important day! I can’t wait.” Many others continued to express their excitement for the Coronation, which is set to take place on May 6. At the event, Camilla will also officially be crowned as Queen Consort, per the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s wishes.

Charles was officially named the King of the United Kingdom two days after his mother’s death on Sept. 8, 2022. One month ahead of the Coronation, U.S. President Joe Biden, 80, and the British monarch spoke on the phone on Apr. 4, and revealed that Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, 71, will go in his place. “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the official White House press statement read. “The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.”