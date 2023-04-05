King Charles’ Coronation Guest List: Who Will Attend The Crowning Ceremony

King Charles III is the current reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

He was officially named the King on Sept. 10, 2022, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The official Coronation ceremony will be held on May 6, 2023.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, her son, King Charles III, 74, was officially declared the King of the United Kingdom on Sept. 10. The date of his official Coronation, May 6, 2023, was revealed by the institution in Oct. 2022. It will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony itself is likely to take over one hour to complete and is considered a very important event for the Royal Family. Not only will the people see King Charles crowned, but his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, will also be crowned that Saturday.

In addition, the Coronation ceremony will, “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” per the official Buckingham Palace website. Compared to the late Queen’s coronation of 1953, Charles’ is set to vary in a few ways. One of the biggest differences is the number of guests set to attend, about 2,000, whereas Elizabeth’s guest lists included over 8,000 people. Secondly, her son’s coronation will be about one hour, a two-hour markdown from her three-hour ceremony over 70 years ago. Learn more about who is on the guest list for the prestigious event, like Prince William, 40, his son, Prince George, 9, and more below!

Prince William, Princess Kate, & More Confirmed Royals Attending King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace confirmed that members of the Royal Family will be in attendance at the event, including William and his family. On Apr. 4, 2023, the official Instagram account for the institution revealed that Charles and Camilla will have “eight Pages of Honour” that will attend the ceremony, which included George. It is also likely that since William and his son will be there, his wife, Princess Kate, 41, and their other two children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will also join.

A few others from the Royal Family reportedly invited, as reported by The Telegraph, include:

Charles’ sister, Princess Anne & her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence

& her husband, Anne’s son, Peter Phillips & his sister, Zara Tindall , along with her husband, Mike Tindall

& his sister, , along with her husband, Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

& Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

It has not been officially announced whether or not Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the Coronation, as multiple reports claim that his kids have not yet been invited. Earlier this year, the Spare author sat down for an interview with ITV and hinted that he might skip the ceremony. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Charles’ son said at the time. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

It was also reported that his older brother has “strong feelings” about him attending, per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, via US Weekly. “There’s no doubt he feels very strongly,” he said on Mar. 2. “Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him. So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

Will Prince Andrew Attend Brother King Charles’ Coronation?

Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, 63, is reportedly also set to attend, however, he will likely not have a “ceremonial role” as he is not a working royal, per The Daily Mail. Since the 63-year-old was stripped of his royal affiliations by the late Queen in Jan. 2022, Andrew is not likely to perform any official duties any longer. The disgraced royal was stripped of his titles after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault in Dec. 2019.

Will President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

It became clear whether or not U.S. President Joe Biden, 80, would attend the Coronation on Apr. 4, 2023. After he and the King spoke on the phone, the White House released an official statement to inform citizens on the plan, which indicated that First Lady Jill Biden, 71, would go in his place. “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the statement read. “The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.”

Will Queen Camilla’s Children & Grandchildren Play A Role In The Coronation?

As previously mentioned, Camilla and her husband will have eight “Pages of Honour” that day, which mean they will have eight people selected to carry the robes of the “prominent figures”, per AP News. The 75-year-old’s Pages include: Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, along with Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot. The statement did not note if her children: Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles will be there, however, The Telegraph did claim that they would be.