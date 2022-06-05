Prince Louis, 4, Makes A Funny Face To Mom Kate Middleton At Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Photos

The young prince hilariously stuck his tongue out during the Queen's big party celebrating her 70 years on the throne. See the sassy snaps here!

By:
June 5, 2022 2:32PM EDT
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Louis proved he can cause a little trouble just like any other four-year-old! The young royal was snapped making an irreverent face to his mom Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

Kate Middleton gets a funny face from her son Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee. (Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

The youngest of Kate and Prince William’s brood looked to be having quite the splendid time at the bash, as he continued to react with adorable, animated expressions. His siblings, Prince George and Prince George, sat beside him and tried their best to stay composed. Prince William flanked the family, so perhaps the eldest kids were keener to behave! Overall, the gorgeous royal family appeared quite pleased to be watching the soiree from the front row!

And although the focus was on the Queen and her incredible reign on the British throne, it was hard not to make Kate the center of attention as she stunned in her white ensemble. Donning a sophisticated white blazer and matching pleated skirt, the brunette beauty stole the spotlight. With a cross necklace and teardrop silver earrings, Kate kept her look both simple and chic. Charlotte, meanwhile, looked like a little fashionista herself, as she wore an adorable red outfit fit for a princess.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as her kids watched the Platinum Jubilee. (Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

The fun family outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.

