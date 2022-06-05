Prince Louis, 4, Makes A Funny Face To Mom Kate Middleton At Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Photos

Prince Louis proved he can cause a little trouble just like any other four-year-old! The young royal was snapped making an irreverent face to his mom Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

The youngest of Kate and Prince William’s brood looked to be having quite the splendid time at the bash, as he continued to react with adorable, animated expressions. His siblings, Prince George and Prince George, sat beside him and tried their best to stay composed. Prince William flanked the family, so perhaps the eldest kids were keener to behave! Overall, the gorgeous royal family appeared quite pleased to be watching the soiree from the front row!

And although the focus was on the Queen and her incredible reign on the British throne, it was hard not to make Kate the center of attention as she stunned in her white ensemble. Donning a sophisticated white blazer and matching pleated skirt, the brunette beauty stole the spotlight. With a cross necklace and teardrop silver earrings, Kate kept her look both simple and chic. Charlotte, meanwhile, looked like a little fashionista herself, as she wore an adorable red outfit fit for a princess.

View Related Gallery Prince William & Kate Middleton's Family: Photos Of The Royals & Their Kids Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019 Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle, UK - 04 Jun 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 4th June to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess will view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans, West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

The fun family outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.