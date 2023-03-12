Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie & Lilibet Reportedly Not Invited To King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, may be childless if they attend King Charles‘ coronation in England on May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Prince Archie, 3, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 1, have not yet been invited to the royal event, but the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles‘ grandchildren have, according to The Telegraph. Archie and Lilibet’s participation will be discussed after Harry and Meghan confirm their own attendance, the outlet also reported.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but they have yet to give their decision on whether or not they will attend. Another report has claimed that Archie and Lilibet may be considered too young to attend the coronation, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey, by palace officials, and even if they don’t go, their parents will most likely bring them along to the U.K. to celebrate Archie’s 4th birthday, which is also May 6, outside of the event.

Despite the uncertainty of Harry and Meghan’s family attending the coronation, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, are all reportedly expected to attend, since the future king will play an official role. It’s unclear if their youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, will attend. Camilla’s grandchildren, which includes her son Tom Parker Bowles‘ two children, who are 15 and 13, and her daughter Laura Lopes‘ 13-year-old twins, are also reportedly on the guest list.

Reports further claimed that Camilla is hoping her grandchildren will carry the canopy that will be placed over her when she’s anointed, but a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Sunday Times that it would be “wholly improper” for there to be discussions over he grandchildren’s roles at the event and not King Charles’. Harry and Meghan will also reportedly not be invited to take part in the event’s official balcony appearance with the rest of the working royals, since they left their own working royal roles for a life in America in 2020.

The coronation news comes after Archie and Lilibet were given their official royal titles of Prince and Princess. The titles were added to the succession portion of Buckingham Palace’s official website last week. Before the titles became official, Archie and Lilibet were listed as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor” on the website, but Queen Elizabeth II‘s 2022 death changed the positions of those in the line of succession, including her son Charles, who went from Prince of Wales to King Charles III.