Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation

Peace talks between brothers William and Harry are reportedly in the works, as to avoid a 'circus' at their father's coronation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 15, 2023 1:04PM EST
View gallery
Prince William and Prince Harry Prince William and Prince Harry at RAF Shawbury Where they Are Undergoing Helicoper Training, Shropshire, Britain - 18 Jun 2009 Prince William and Prince Harry are pictured at RAF Shawbury in Shropshire where they are both currently undertaking military helicopter training courses. RAF Shawbury is home to the Defence Helicopter Flying School, which runs all helicopter training courses for the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force. Prince William is currently training to become a fully operational RAF Search and Rescue pilot, while Prince Harry is training to become a fully operational Army Air Corps pilot. William has been based at Shawbury since January 2009 and is expected to remain there until early 2010. Meanwhile, Harry's course will keep him at the base until Autumn 2009. William is currently qualified to fly single-engine helicopters and is now training on a larger two-engine kind. Harry previously trained to fixed-wing aircrafts and is now undertaking training on single-engine Squirrel helicopters.
From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the statue unveiling on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London Princess Diana, London, United Kingdom - 01 Jul 2021
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The sit down was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated May 6 event, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly scheduled to meet ahead of their father’s coronation.(Shutterstock)

The royal siblings have been at odds for quite some time. Their relationship was clearly tested when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, but, per Harry’s new bombshell memoir Spare, the brothers also had a previous falling out when one of their confrontations led to a physical fight. During Harry’s 60 Minutes interview on January 8, the Duke of Sussex even claimed it had been “a while” since he spoke with William.

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed,” the source for The Times said of the planned reunion.

The insider added that King Charles appeared on board for the meeting, while it may take a bit of convincing for Prince William. “[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction,” a second source added.

Meanwhile, Harry has been quite candid about where he stands with both his brother and his father as of late. In a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, Harry explained how his and William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, would feel about the sibling feud “I think she would be sad,” Harry said. “I think she’d be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.” As for his speaking terms with King Charles, Harry admitted, “We haven’t spoken for quite a while.” He added, “The ball is very much in their court.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad