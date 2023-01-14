Prince William Told Prince Harry Not To Worry About His Own ‘Spare’ Children, Charlotte & Louis

Prince Harry admitted he fears some members of his family, including his niece Prince Charlotte and nephew Prince Louis, may 'end up' a 'spare' like him, in a new interview.

Reading Time: 2 minute
January 14, 2023 2:55PM EST
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
The Princess of Wales holds son Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on Sunday, August 9, 1987. Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their two children William and Henry are spending a week’s vacation on the island as guests of King Juan Carlos and his family. (AP Photo/John Redman)
Image Credit: Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 38, revealed he feels a “responsibility” to “at least one” of his brother Prince William‘s children because he thinks they’ll end up being a “spare” like him. The Duke of Sussex admitted to speaking with his 40-year-old sibling about his concerns, but he told him not to worry, in a new interview. “As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us,” he said, as he pointed to his chest, “it’s going to be someone else,” Harry, who released his memoir, Spare, last week, told The Telegraph.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he added. “And that hurts, that worries me.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Kids
Prince William & Kate Middleton with their three kids, including Prince Louis, on the left, Prince Charlotte, in the middle, and their first born, Prince George, on the right. (Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock)

William is the father of his first born, Prince George, 9, who is in line for the throne after him, as well as his second and third born children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Harry’s comments about them come after he wrote about his own struggles with growing up as the “spare” son when he was born after William. He also discussed his tumultuous relationship with his brother, which once involved an alleged fight that resulted in Harry getting grabbed by the collar and knocked to the ground.

Harry’s recent concern for his niece and nephew comes a few years after he first publicly talked about his relationship with William’s oldest son shortly after his birth in 2013. He said he wanted to “make sure he has a good upbringing, and keep him out of harm’s way and to make sure he has fun.”

Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ was released on Jan. 10. (Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

“The rest I’ll leave to the parents,” he added before joking: “I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are.”

Despite all the headlines Harry’s being making with his tell-all book, which also goes into detail about the issues that led him and his wife Meghan Markle to make the decision to leave the royal working life for a more secluded and private life in California, William and other royal family members haven’t publicly commented. William was recently asked if he read the book, during an appearance with his wife Kate Middleton at the Open Door charity in Merseyside, England, and he ignored the question.

