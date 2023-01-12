Prince William Ignores Reporter Asking About Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’: Watch

Prince William wasn't having questions about his younger brother's controversial new book, as he handily dodged a reporter's inquiries -- twice.

January 12, 2023
Prince William
Prince William, 40, isn’t about to offer up his thoughts on Prince Harry‘s revealing new memoir. The royal was seen in a new video posted by SkyNews reporter Inzamam Rashid dodging multiple attempts to get a reaction over Spare, which was released on Tuesday. In the 14 second clip, posted to Twitter on January 12, William was seen at the Open Door charity in Merseyside, England, seemingly shaking hands and exchanging greetings with attendees. His wife, Princess Kate Middleton, was right by his side. The reporter repeatedly could be heard asking, “Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brothers book at all?” Both William and Kate seemed to completely disregard the question, their backs both turned to the reporter as they exited the building.

“No answer from Prince William as to whether he’s read his brothers book or not…” he captioned the clip. Kate, it should be noted, looked chic and completely unruffled in a long green and blue tartan coat and black stiletto heels. She wore her brunette hair in curls as she moved gracefully out of the building. Prince William, who is now second in line to the British throne after the September death of Queen Elizabethwore a traditional suit and appeared to lightly touch his wife’s back as they rushed to a waiting vehicle.

The sighting comes amid an ongoing deluge of stunning allegations about the royal family, most of which were revealed in Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir. Among them are a tense text exchange between Kate and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 41, over a “French couture” bridesmaid gown for the young Princess Charlotte, his deep distrust for his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, and an alleged physical altercation between himself and William which ended with a favorite necklace being damaged.

He has also openly spoken about missing his chance to see the Queen before her death, and the family’s alleged tendency to blame Meghan, with whom Harry shares two children, for his ultimate decision to leave royal life. They now live in a lavish home in upscale Santa Barbara, California.

