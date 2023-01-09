Prince Harry Reveals Why He Considers Camilla ‘Dangerous’ & Shares Where Their Relationship Stands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Prince Harry opens up about his father, King Charles’, relationship with Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir Spare, and he expanded on those feelings ahead of the book’s Jan. 10 release. Harry confirmed to Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview that he and Prince William even initially asked their father not to marry Camilla. “We didn’t think it was necessary,” Harry explained. “We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person…surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?”

Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

In the end, the boys came around because they “wanted [their father] to be happy.” However, he still considered Camilla to be “dangerous” due to the relationship she was forging with the British press. “[She needed] to rehabilitate her image,” Harry explained. “That made her dangerous because of the connections she was forging within the British press. There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy and her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In a subsequent interview with Good Morning America, Harry seemed to have more sympathetic feelings towards the position Camilla was in, though. “I have a huge amount of compassion for her being the third person within my parents’ marriage,” Harry told Michael Strahan. “She had a reputation, or an image, to rehabilitate. And whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading were made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way of doing it.”

Harry has had a strained relationship with his entire family since he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties and moved to North America in Jan. 2020. Specifically, he and Camilla “haven’t spoken in a long time,” he admitted. “I love every member of my family,” Harry added, “Despite the differences. So when I see [Camilla] we’re perfectly pleasant with each other. She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”