Prince Harry Reveals The Necklace Prince William ‘Broke’ During Their Physical Fight: Watch

Prince Harry, 38, mentioned the alleged physical fight between him and his brother Prince William, 40, which he wrote about in his memoir Spare, in a new interview that aired on Jan. 10. The Duke of Sussex showed off a necklace that his older sibling apparently “broke” during the explosive 2019 altercation, when he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and also gave more details about the important piece of jewelry.

“There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had,” the talk show host began before asking Harry about the damaged necklace. “It says he broke your necklace. Which necklace was this that he broke?”

Harry moved his shirt to reveal a black necklace that had pendants on it and explained it was given to him by his wife Meghan Markle. “This one,” he said while holding it up. “[It] is now fixed and now it’s got my kid’s heartbeats, which my wife gave me.”

He went on to further explain that there is also a medallion that a friend “in Botswana” made for him in the center of the necklace. “It’s got a tiger’s eye in the middle,” he said.

Harry’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert comes after he made headlines for claiming the alleged fight between him and William started after the elder brother called Meghan “difficult” and “rude.” He said his brother “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before he “knocked me to the floor.” He also said that William asked him to not tell Meghan about the fight.

Harry’s book also mentioned another time he and William disagreed and he described the moment as being when he realized William had gone from being his “beloved brother” to being his “archnemesis.” The fight allegedly became so bad that their father, King Charles III, stepped in and asked them to stop. It caused Harry to observe William and have an emotional thought.

“[I] looked at [William], maybe for the first time since we were boys,” and observed his “alarming baldness,” he wrote. He went on to describe William’s hair loss as being more “advanced” than his own, and said the then Duke of Cambridge’s resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, was “fading with time.”

Despite the tension between the two brothers, Harry confirmed that he still “loves” William. “My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply,” he said during a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. He also said that what he never “intended to hurt” his “family” with what he wrote in his book, and only included the excerpts about the alleged fights to give the public a “full picture” of his relationship with the now Prince of Wales.