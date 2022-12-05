Prince Harry Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Planting’ Stories In Bombshell Doc Trailer: ‘It’s A Dirty Game’

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Prince Harry says in the opening moments of his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The first 3 episodes of the docuseries will drop on December 8, followed by the final 3 episodes on December 15.

After they got married, that’s when “everything changed,” according to Meghan Markle. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” Prince Harry says. One of the correspondents in the documentary adds, “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

Prince Harry calls this work by the royal family a “dirty game” and says there’s this “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

Meghan soon realized that the royal family was never going to “protect” her. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Prince Harry admits. The final moments of the trailer feature Prince Harry saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan comes just days after the first teaser trailer dropped. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry said in the first teaser. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan famously opened up about their struggles with the royal family in a March 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan admitted that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, Archie, now 3. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was very clear and real and frightening. That was a real and constant thought,” Meghan said in the interview. The interview widened the royal rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals in January 2020. At the time, Harry and Meghan said in a statement that they intended to “carve out a progressive new role” within the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

The couple moved to California and welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in 2021. After nearly one year of this transitional period for Harry and Meghan, Buckingham Palace announced in February 2021 that “in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” The couple has since launched their own non-profit organization, Archewell.