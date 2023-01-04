King Charles Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Prince Harry Despite Claims Of ‘No Willingness’

King Charles III has reportedly been ready to make things right with his youngest son Prince Harry after their relationship became strained following the Duke of Sussex’ move away from royal duties. Even with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leveling quite a few accusations recently against Buckingham Palace, the new British monarch has made his wishes for a family reconciliation known, according to a source for The Telegraph.

“Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” the insider told the outlet on Tuesday, January 4. They went on to say that Charles has always been welcoming to Harry and met up with him a few times over the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Charles has “reiterated that his door remains open and that the Duke and [Meghan Markle] are welcome at any time,” added the source. He is also reportedly set to invite Harry & Meghan to his coronation in May.

Just a few days prior, Prince Harry also admitted he would like to reconcile with his father and his older brother Prince William. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry said in a preview for his Jan. 8 interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. He also said that he “wants a family, not an institution,” but that the Royal Family have “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

The preview for the interview followed the news that Prince Harry and Meghan seemingly have more to say about their controversial Buckingham Palace days even after the release of their bombshell Netflix documentary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to “sit down” with the royal family to try and work out the couple’s grievances revealed in the 2-part series, according to The Sunday Times.

Sources told the news outlet that Prince Harry and Meghan feel like there is still unfinished business with the Royal family because, in their eyes, no members have yet to admit their mistakes and apologize. Included in the points the couple would like addressed are the claims of racism against Meghan and the alleged disregard of their mental health.

With the coronation of Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, around the bend, the young couple would like to see some form of reconciliation before then, per the source. The outlet claimed King Charles isn’t paying much attention to the call for a family meeting and that Prince William isn’t on speaking terms with his younger sibling, so it remains to be seen what will become of Prince Harry and Meghan’s request.