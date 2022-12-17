King Charles, 74, Does The Hora At Hanukkah Celebration Amid Drama From Prince Harry’s Documentary

King Charles, 74, showed off his dance moves during a visit to JW3 London, a Jewish community center on Dec. 16. The new monarch mingled with other guests as the guest of honor and even danced the hora with some of them as they celebrated Hanukkah. He wore a dark striped suit and gray patterned tie, in photos and video from the event, which were posted to the official Royal Family Twitter account, and looked like he was having a great time.

“As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, The King today joined holocaust survivors for a reception at @JW3London – a community centre that acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London,” the caption for the post read. “During the visit, His Majesty also had the chance to learn more about the centre’s work, hearing from those who take part in its programmes, as well as meeting the volunteers who dedicate their time to delivering the centre’s range of activities,” a second caption read while adding a link to the official royal website, which included more details.

In addition to greeting and dancing with Holocaust survivors, King Charles reportedly joined students and volunteers preparing and packing meals for the center’s food bank. One photo, which can be seen above, shows him flashing a smile while chatting with a group who looked ecstatic by his memorable visit.

King Charles’ visit to the Jewish community center happened just hours after his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, released the second part of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In the tell-all series, Harry made shocking accusations about the royal family, including that his older brother Prince William “bullied” him and his wife out of the royal family when he tried to discuss their future with the institution in a family meeting that included William, as well as his dad and his now late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. He also said a “wedge” was created between him and William when he chose to ultimately leave because they didn’t present him with the option he hoped for.

Harry said he made the “same proposal that we’d already made publicly,” during the meeting, “but once I got there, I was given 5 options. One being, all in, no change. Five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out. Have our own jobs, but also work in support of the Queen. It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

Harry also claimed that his father’s staff leaked a story about him and Meghan wanting to move to Canada, before they ultimately settled in Southern California, where they continue to live with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. No one from the royal family, including Charles and William, has commented on the docuseries.