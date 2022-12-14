King Charles & Royal Family: How They Are Celebrating First Holiday Without The Queen

Three months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, King Charles III and the royal family are preparing for a 'bittersweet' holiday without her.

December 14, 2022 1:12PM EST
Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 18th September 2022. 01 Oct 2022 Pictured: Handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 18th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA903251_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Britain's Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London Royals, London, United Kingdom - 16 Sep 2022
Image Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This Christmas marks the first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and her family is bracing for the emotions that the holiday will bring. King Charles III will “undoubtedly pay tribute to the queen in his speech and privately within the family,” reports Us Weekly. Though the holiday will be “bittersweet,” Us Weekly reports that the family knows that Queen Elizabeth “would not want them to mope or let [her death] detract everyone from coming together and enjoying the occasion.”

This enjoyment will come with “some new, more modern traditions,” reports Us Weekly. King Charles, 74, wants to mark his rule as his own, and his son, Prince William, and wife, Kate Middleton – along with their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis – are “extremely key to that plan,” according to the publication.

The British Royals (ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

However, this means that Queen Elizabeth isn’t completely forgotten. The royal family will honor the late British ruler, who died at age 96 in September. They will “share fond memories, raise glasses and likely make speeches about the wonderful life and legacy she’s left behind,” reports Us Weekly. “There’s a shared commitment among the whole family to stay true to her values and carry on with the wonderful work she did during her time as monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 2021 Christmas Broadcast (Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles has extended an invite to his brother, Prince Andrew, and sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, according to Us Weekly. This will “be the first time [Fergie] has been included” since she and Andrew divorced in 1996. Andrew will likely avoid any public affairs like the royal walk since he’s ten months removed from settling an alleged sex scandal, per Us Weekly. Andrew’s involvement in the holiday is “peripheral now for reasons everyone well knows, and that’s how it will stay, barring some type of miracle.”

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend. The recent Harry & Meghan docuseries has reportedly stirred up tensions between Harry and his family. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William], but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Prince Harry says in the trailer for the second part of the docuseries. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan says.

