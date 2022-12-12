Prince Harry Claims The Royal Family Was ‘Happy To Lie To Protect’ Prince William In New Trailer

The family drama is about to get kicked up a notch when the second part of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is released. In the official trailer for Part 2, Prince Harry isn’t holding back about his family. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William], but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Prince Harry says.

Prince Harry wonders “what would have happened” if he and Meghan Markle had not fled the U.K. for the United States when they did after stepping down as senior royals. “Our security was being pulled. everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan admits. When everything reached a boiling point, Prince Harry said, “We need to get out of here.” There’s even footage taken by Prince Harry on the “freedom flight” as he and Meghan left.

King Charles III and Princess Diana’s youngest son calls out “institutional gaslighting” in the trailer. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan says.

Tyler Perry helped Prince Harry and Meghan out by offering them his Los Angeles home to stay in after they decided to start their next chapter in California. “They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that,” Tyler says in the trailer, which also includes brief footage of the couple’s kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Prince Harry and Prince William were close growing up, having been bonded by the tragic death of their mother. Feud rumors began to surface as Prince Harry began dating Meghan. Prince Harry confirmed that he and William were not as close as they once were in a 2019 interview.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Prince Harry said in his ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Two years later, Prince Harry admitted that there was still tension with his older brother. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” Prince Harry said during his sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

The Harry & Meghan docuseries likely will not help mend things between the brothers. The final 3 episodes of Harry & Meghan will be available December 15 on Netflix. The first 3 episodes are currently available on the streaming service.