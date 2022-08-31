How Prince Harry & Prince William Are Honoring 25th Anniversary Of Mom Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry, who was just 12 when his mother Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car accident, on August 31, 1997, revealed last week that he planned to spend the anniversary of her death “sharing her spirit” with his two children Archie, 3, and Lilbet, 1. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry’s brother Prince William, who was just 15 when Diana’s death shocked the world, is “on the same page” when it comes to honoring their late mother in private. “This milestone is still tender for Harry and something he prefers to mark in private, and William has chosen to do the same thing, they’re on the same page,” reveals the source.

But, they aren’t currently in the same place. The future King, 40, is at home in Windsor, England, with Kate Middleton, 40, and their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte , 7, and Prince Louis , 4. While Harry, 37, remains in California with wife Meghan Markle, 41, by his side. “A quiet family day at home with Meghan and their kids is how Harry wanted to spend the day,” shares the source. “They’ve got a huge garden on their property where they’ve planted a lot of Diana’s favorite flowers so no doubt they’ll spend time in the garden with the kids, honoring her memory.”

Earlier this year Prince William got emotional while reflecting on his mother’s death during the opening of the memorial for the victims of the 2017 Manchester bombing. He spoke about his own experiences with grief while addressing the victims’ loved ones. “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten,” he said. “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.”

William’s pledge to keep Diana’s memory alive was echoed when Harry gave a speech about their mother’s legacy on August 26 at a polo match to benefit his charity Sentebale. “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it,” he revealed from the podium. “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children, who I wish could’ve met her.”

Harry praised Diana for her “tireless” efforts to “de-stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS,” and he promised to always remember his mom by continuing her work, as he reiterated that Sentebale has continued to help find a cure for HIV/AIDS. “I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be,” he said.