Prince Harry Gives Rare Update On Archie & Lilibet’s Adorable Milestones: They’re ‘Great’

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, gave an exciting update about his children as he met the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 10. During his first conversation with two parents named Siobhan and Ben and their little one named Henry, Henry asked about Harry’s kids, immediately making the 38-year-old royal light up. “To answer your question, Henry, Archie is very, very busy,” Harry smiled. “And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.” As fans know, Harry shares 3-year-old Archie and his little sister Lilibet, 16 months, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry had previously given another rare update on his son in an April interview with TODAY, during which he confessed he has a “cheeky” personality. The last photo the public saw of Archie came during the 2021 holidays when he and Meghan, 41, release their Christmas card to the public. Meanwhile, royal fans got a sweet surprise when Meghan and Harry released an official portrait of their daughter for her first birthday in June, which she celebrated in London with the late Queen Elizabeth II amid her historical Platinum Jubilee.

During Harry’s conversation with another family, their service dog, Hope, crashed the chat, which led to Harry giving more insight into what his life in California looks like. “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” Harry revealed. “I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia. Between the three of them, they drudged around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs, when they’re behaving.”

Harry was scheduled to meet with the WellChild Award winners in person when he was visiting England in early September, but he had to cancel due to the sudden death of the queen. He made sure to apologize to each of the families as he met them for his absence from the awards. Harry’s delayed personal congratulations to the honored families came about three weeks after he returned home from the UK following England’s period of public mourning in honor of the late monarch.

WellChild is a UK-based charity that provides care for seriously ill children, and Prince Harry has supported the organization for years. According to its website, the annual awards celebrate “the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.”