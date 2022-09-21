Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return Home To Archie & Lillibet After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

The pair were seen being carted out of the Los Angeles International Airport in a black SUV.

By:
September 21, 2022 8:12PM EDT
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, have returned to America following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Although they were not physically seen, their black Lincoln SUV was photographed taking them out of the Los Angeles International Airport. The parents of two, who have not been with their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, since they first left the US, took a British Airways plane from London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were carried away from LAX in a black SUV after touching down from London on Sept. 20, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in the United Kingdom since early September, as they were scheduled to make several appearances at various charity events. However, their time overseas was extended once the queen died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. Harry was in London when he got the report that his grandmother’s health was declining, but did not make it to Scotland’s Balmoral Castle in time to say a final goodbye. He then joined his royal family members during their nearly two weeks of public mourning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a British Airways plane home (Photo: BACKGRID)

Meghan and Harry stepped out with Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to observe memorials left at the royal residence by fans as well as greet mourners who lined up to pay their respects. William, whose title is now the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the public outing, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. Although the foursome has not completely patched up their strained relationship, the joint walkabout allowed them to show a united front as they honored the queen’s life. Furthermore, Meghan and Kate both broke royal protocol by hugging fans outside the castle.

Meghan and Harry were next photographed waiting in a black vehicle on Sept. 13 to receive Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace after departing the RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip, London. The pair turned heads when they broke royal protocol by holding each other’s hand in public as they left the Palace of Westminster after a service for the queen. And finally, they paid their respects at the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19, after which the family went into a period of private mourning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands leaving the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin (Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Their return home may come as a shock to some, as it was reported that Meghan had requested a solo meeting with King Charles III, 73, in the days leading up to the funeral in an effort to “clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs, and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.” With such a hasty exit, it does not appear that the meeting took place.

