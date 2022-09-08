Prince Harry & Prince William Fly To Scotland To Be With Queen Elizabeth Amid Sudden Health Concerns

Prince William and other members of the royal family have arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth, 96, amidst her declining health condition. A plane carrying William, as well as the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, reportedly touched down in Scotland Thursday afternoon, according to NY Daily News.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have also reportedly arrived at Balmoral to be with his mother. Prince Harry is reportedly currently en route to Scotland to see his grandmother. There’s been conflicting reports if Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also made the trip to Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen’s condition on Sept. 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Palace did not specify what health concerns the doctors had.

Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, tweeted her well-wishes to the Queen. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of the people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she wrote.

The Queen’s health issues come after she tested positive for COVID-19 in Feb. 2022, and there was a shocking report online that claimed she had died. But the iconic monarch quickly bounced back, making her first in-person appearance less than three weeks after announcing her diagnosis. She celebrated her 96th birthday in April. Two months later, the Queen celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years on the throne. She missed various events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, due to some of the activities being “tiring” for her.