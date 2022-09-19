Emotional Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin During Her Funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked side-by-side during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19. After arriving at the funeral separately, the couple was united as they walked behind the Queen's coffin.

By:
September 19, 2022 7:46AM EDT
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
View gallery
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London .The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. Photo credit: WPA-Pool / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898616_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: WPA-Pool / MEGA

An emotional Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin together as the Queen made her final journey down the hall of Westminster Abbey, where her reign began. Meghan donned all black and a fascinator in mourning the monarch. She also wore pearl and diamond drop earrings the Queen gave to her in 2018. They walked behind Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during the procession. Prince Harry and Meghan sat directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during the funeral service.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (WPA-Pool / MEGA)

Prior to the funeral service, Prince Harry walked with members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Prince William, behind the Queen’s coffin as it was taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. This wasn’t Prince Harry’s first time making this time of journey. Prince Harry walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin alongside his brother, father, grandfather, and uncle after his mother’s tragic death in 1997.

Prince Harry wore a morning suit and not his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Prince Harry served a decade in the British Army but lost his honorary titles when he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020. However, Prince Harry was able to wear his military uniform to the vigil at Westminster Hall on September 17 after being granted permission by his father.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96. She died at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. Prince Harry and Meghan were already in the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games when they learned about the Queen’s declining health. Prince Harry made the trip to Scotland solo, but he was unable to make it to Balmoral before the Queen passed away.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Prince Harry said in his statement about his grandmother’s death. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Another shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen’s funeral. (Gareth Fuller/AP/Shutterstock)

He continued, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And, as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

More From Our Partners

ad