Princess Charlotte, 7, Wears Adorable Black Hat To Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her family members in honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II during Her Majesty’s official funeral on Sept. 19. Charlotte joined her brother, Prince George, as well as her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and other Royal Family members, for the official event. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, was not in attendance. Charlotte looked all grown up for the somber event, channeling her mom in a black coat, while also wearing a black hat atop her head (Kate wore a similar look). She walked into the funeral alongside Kate and George, while Prince William marched behind The Queen’s coffin.

Over the years, fans have raved over how much Charlotte looks like a younger version of her great-grandmother, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. After an official mourning period, where The Queen’s coffin traveled from Scotland to various places in the U.K., she was laid to rest 11 days after her death. Her son, and William’s father, King Charles III, officially became King after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Princess Charlotte often goes viral after official Royal events, due to her big personality that she isn’t afraid to show in public. Charlotte was front and center during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and cameras caught her scolding younger brother, Prince Louis, for waving to the crowd as the family rode in a carriage. Fans couldn’t get over how grown up and cute Charlotte looked while attending the various public events throughout the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s funeral procession began at Westminster Hall, where her coffin laid in rest for six days prior to the official event. It was moved to Westminster Abbey, then walked to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park where it is taken to Windsor for the next official procession. Fans have been lining the streets of the U.K. for days to pay their respects to The Queen, who served the U.K. and Commonwealth for more than 70 years before her death. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland just days after making her final public appearance.