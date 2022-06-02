Princess Charlotte Hilariously Whacks Prince Louis’ Hand Down To Get Him To Stop Waving

Though Princess Charlotte doesn't rule over Britannia, the way she bossed her little brother, Prince Louis, during Trooping The Colour, it's clear she's already living life like a queen.

By:
June 2, 2022 9:15AM EDT
View gallery
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Queen Elizabeth II Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Image Credit: Ian Vogler/AP/Shutterstock

As expected, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 4-year-old Prince Louis looked adorable while all dressed up for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and this year’s Trooping The Colours on June 2. However, it seems that behind that cuteness lies a growing diva. As the royal children rode in a carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, 40, and grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got fed up with Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving. In the video you can see here, Charlotte swats down her younger brother’s hand. But, in defiance of his sister, Louis goes back to waving right afterward.

In addition to the three royal children, Kate Middleton had dressed for the Trooping The Colours event. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer and matching fascinator hat. She accessorized the outfit with sparkly earrings and a jeweled pendant around her neck. Her mother-in-law, Camila, 74, wore a light blue striped outfit with a matching blue fascinator hat for this carriage ride.

Prince George, left, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color (Ian Vogler/AP/Shutterstock)

Trooping of the Colour has marked “the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years,” according to Buckingham Palace’s official website. “Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark The Queen’s official birthday.” The Trooping the Colours parade goes from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. Members of the Royal Family ride along on horseback and in carriages. The event closes with a Royal Air Force fly-by, with members of the British royal family waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis watch the Trooping of the Color in London (Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock)

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, presided over the festivities, which broke with tradition this year. Instead of being held on the second Saturday of June, it was moved to June 2 to coincide with her Platinum Jubilee, or the celebration of 70 years while on the British throne. She is the first British ruler to reign for seven decades, an accomplishment observed with a long bank holiday and plenty of events. During Trooping The Colours, the British monarch watched while dressed in a pale blue dress coat, matching hat, and pearls.

More From Our Partners

ad