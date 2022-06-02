Princess Charlotte Hilariously Whacks Prince Louis’ Hand Down To Get Him To Stop Waving

As expected, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 4-year-old Prince Louis looked adorable while all dressed up for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and this year’s Trooping The Colours on June 2. However, it seems that behind that cuteness lies a growing diva. As the royal children rode in a carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, 40, and grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got fed up with Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving. In the video you can see here, Charlotte swats down her younger brother’s hand. But, in defiance of his sister, Louis goes back to waving right afterward.

In addition to the three royal children, Kate Middleton had dressed for the Trooping The Colours event. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer and matching fascinator hat. She accessorized the outfit with sparkly earrings and a jeweled pendant around her neck. Her mother-in-law, Camila, 74, wore a light blue striped outfit with a matching blue fascinator hat for this carriage ride.

Trooping of the Colour has marked “the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years,” according to Buckingham Palace’s official website. “Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark The Queen’s official birthday.” The Trooping the Colours parade goes from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. Members of the Royal Family ride along on horseback and in carriages. The event closes with a Royal Air Force fly-by, with members of the British royal family waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, presided over the festivities, which broke with tradition this year. Instead of being held on the second Saturday of June, it was moved to June 2 to coincide with her Platinum Jubilee, or the celebration of 70 years while on the British throne. She is the first British ruler to reign for seven decades, an accomplishment observed with a long bank holiday and plenty of events. During Trooping The Colours, the British monarch watched while dressed in a pale blue dress coat, matching hat, and pearls.