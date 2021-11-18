Watch

Meghan Markle Talks About Archie’s ‘Adjustment’ To Becoming A Big Brother To Lili — Watch

Megan Markle
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in BerkshirePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex new Baby Photocall, Windsor Castle, UK - 08 May 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tour of South Africa, Cape Town - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, Lilibet, was welcomed to the family in June, but apparently it took a little time for Lili’s older brother, Archie, to adjust to the new baby.

Meghan Markle, 40, is now a mother of two, and she recently opened up about her experience raising two young kids with her husband, Prince Harry, 37. During her appearance on The Ellen Show on Nov. 18, Meghan discussed with Ellen DeGeneres how her first childArchie, 2, is adjusting to the new baby, Lili, who was born in June. “I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,'” she told the talk show host.

Meghan continued, “Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.'”

Megan Markle, Prince Harry & baby Archie
Megan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie. (TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Meghan also dished with Ellen about she and Harry’s experience moving to the West Coast since they relocated from the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic last year. “[Harry] loves it,” Meghan shared, speaking of how her London native husband adjusted to California living. “We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan shared. “But we’re just happy.”

Meghan also opened up about the family’s plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. “I love to cook. We’ll be home and we’ll just sort of relax and settle in,” she shared. “It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”

Megan Markle & son Archie
Megan Markle & son Archie. (Shutterstock)

In October, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter about paid family leave to the U.S. Congress, sharing what it was like for she and Harry now that they were parents of two. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” she wrote in the letter, which was published on Oct. 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala, in New York. The Duke of Sussex will also present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Award to five service members, veterans and their military families Salute to Freedom Gala, New York, United States - 10 Nov 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The former Suits star went on to describe her life as a mom with her two children, explaining how important it was to making a living and raise children — and that parents should not have to chose between the two.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she continued to write. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”