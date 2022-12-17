Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wish For ‘Peace’ In Christmas Card After Their Hit Series On Royal Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent out their annual holiday card on Friday, Dec. 16, a day after the second installment of their hit Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan dropped. The sweet greeting featured a gorgeous black and white photo of the couple from their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards earlier this month. Emblazoned at the top of the virtual card, which can be seen here, are the words: “Wishing you a joyful holiday season.”

Below, the couple added, “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year. Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The pair, who got married in 2018, opted not to include their two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, on this year’s card. Last year, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the annual greeting to reveal the first photo of their baby girl, who was born in June 2021. The message read, The message on the card read, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families.”

The holiday greeting comes as the couple are revealing more about their private lives on their Netflix docuseries, including everything from when they first met to family shouting matches during their royal exit. They even shared never-before-seen wedding photos, like ones of their first dance. Following their bombshell interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan are tying up any loose ends it appears.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was back to doing what he loves last week: helping humnaity! The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces, in a video message for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

Prince Harry took on the role of the Marvel webslinger as part of the holiday party’s theme, where the children were told there were “villains” trying to ruin the shindig and it was up to them to stop the evil plan. “Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry instructed the kids. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”