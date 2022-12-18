Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Want To ‘Meet’ With Royal Family After Bombshell Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have more to say about their controversial Buckingham Palace days even after the release of their bombshell Netflix documentary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to “sit down” with the royal family to try and work out the couple’s grievances revealed in the 2-part series, according to The Sunday Times.

Sources told the news outlet that Prince Harry and Meghan feel like there is still unfinished business with the Royal family because, in their eyes, no members have yet to admit their mistakes and apologize. Included in the points the couple would like addressed are the claims of racism against Meghan and the alleged disregard of their mental health.

With the coronation of Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, around the bend, the young couple would like to see some form of reconciliation before then, per the source. The outlet claimed King Charles isn’t paying much attention to the call for a family meeting and that Prince William isn’t on speaking terms with his younger sibling, so it remains to be seen what will become of Prince Harry and Meghan’s request.

Meanwhile, the pair sent out their annual holiday card on Friday, Dec. 16, a day after the second installment of their hit Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan dropped. The sweet greeting featured a gorgeous black and white photo of the couple from their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards earlier this month. Emblazoned at the top of the virtual card, which can be seen here, are the words: “Wishing you a joyful holiday season.”

And just a week before, Prince Harry was back to doing what he loves last week: helping humanity! The handsome Duke donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces, in a video message for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

Prince Harry took on the role of the Marvel webslinger as part of the holiday party’s theme, where the children were told there were “villains” trying to ruin the shindig and it was up to them to stop the evil plan. “Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry instructed the kids. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”