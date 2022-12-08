Prince Harry Reveals He & Meghan Markle ‘Met Over Instagram’ & He Was Late To Their First Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are telling their side of the story from the very beginning. The first episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, details the very early days of their relationship in 2016, including how they really crossed paths in the first place.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram, I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat and it’s up…” Prince Harry began, before admitting that he saw a Snapchat of Meghan using the doggy ears filter.

He added, “That was the first thing. I was like, ‘Who is that?'” This friend sent Meghan an email and said a “friend of mine asked about you.” Meghan learned Prince Harry was asking about her and asked to see his private Instagram feed.

“I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa…” Meghan noted. After that, Prince Harry said that they got each other’s numbers. “We were just constantly in touch and I went, ‘Let’s meet.'”

They decided to have their first date at 76 Dean Street in London. “Harry was late,” Meghan quipped. Prince Harry admitted, “I was panicking. I was freaking out. I was, like, sweating.”

Meghan couldn’t help but gush over her first impression of Prince Harry during that date. “He was just so… fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were like childlike together,” Meghan said.

Meghan left after an hour because she had other plans. She called Harry that evening and asked to grab dinner the next night because she was leaving soon. They had dinner at the same time. This time, Meghan was late, Harry pointed out and Meghan felt bad about it.

“You could be as late as you want, I ain’t moving. I want to see you again,” Prince Harry said. They took a precious selfie that night to capture the moment. “That was when it just hit me. I was like, ‘Okay, this girl, this woman is amazing, is everything I’ve been looking for. And she’s comfortable and relaxed in my company,'” Harry gushed.

Prince Harry confessed that before Meghan he was unsure he would ever find someone that would be “willing and capable to be able to stand all the baggage that comes with being with me” knowing the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.” He continued, “So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media. The same media that had driven so many other people away from me.”

The Duke of Sussex knew at that moment “the only way that this could possibly work is by keeping it quiet for as long as possible.” Their relationship was “long-distance from the beginning,” and they would talk for hours via text and FaceTime.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s epic romance only got stronger. Harry soon knew that he’d met the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. “For so my people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

They announced their engagement in November 2017 and were married in May 2018. Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019. The couple shocked the world when they announced they would be stepping down as senior royals in 2020. They have since moved to California and now have a daughter, Lilibet.