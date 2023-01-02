Prince Harry Confesses He Wants Brother William & Dad Charles ‘Back’ In His Life: Watch

Prince Harry, 38, is opening up about his estranged relationship with his family, again, before his debut memoir comes out. The Duke of Sussex revealed in a preview for his Jan. 8 interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that he wants to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, 40, and his father, King Charles, 74. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry said.

Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby will air at 9pm on itv on January 8th 🎥 pic.twitter.com/FWcvSkjiij — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) January 2, 2023

Harry revealed in the clip that the Royal Family have “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” The dad-of-two also said he “wants a family, not an institution,” and claimed that his estranged relatives have tried making Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, the “villains.”

Harry is doing two interviews before his book Spare comes out January 10. In a preview clip from his sit-down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry explained why he’s been so public about his and Meghan’s experience with the Royal Family.

“Every singly time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry claimed in the clip. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.” He further criticized Buckingham Palace for never protecting them and said, “There come a point where silence is betrayal.”

“There come a point where silence is betrayal” Prince Harry on 60 minutes with Anderson Cooper ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aTgSL2Wq4u — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) January 2, 2023

Harry and Meghan just opened up about their strained relationships with the Royal Family in their bombshell Netflix documentary. Harry claimed that the Royal Family planted stories about Meghan in the doc. Despite Harry’s many accusations against his family, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they have “hope” in fixing things with the Royal Family.

“This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been,” the insider shared, in regards to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc. “The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family,” they added.

Since leaving the Royal Family in 2020, Harry and Meghan have settled down in Santa Barbara, California, where they are raising their two children: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.