King Charles Smiles Wide In Scotland In First Photos After Prince Harry’s Book Hit Shelves

King Charles III looked like he was in a good mood as he visited Scotland on Thursday, January 12. Charles, 74, had a big smile on in the first photos released since his son Prince Harry released his tell-all book Spare on Tuesday. His Majesty, 74, was out meeting community members in Aberdeenshire, Scottland and looked like he shared laughs as he spoke to locals at the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed.

Prince Harry’s memoir, which sold over 1.4 million copies across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. (per The New York Times), shares many details about his father and the rest of the Royal family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled receiving the heartbreaking news that his mother Princess Diana had died from his father. He also alleged that his dad made a “remarkably unfunny joke” that he wasn’t his real father, referencing a rumor that Harry was born from a rumored fling between Diana and Major James Hewitt. “They couldn’t get enough of this ‘joke,’ for some reason. Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laugh-able. Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he wrote in the book.

Despite the shocking allegations that Harry detailed about his father in Spare, King Charles seemed like he was in good spirits while meeting with the Scottish locals. He sported a brown suit and a green, plaid kilt, and appeared to be smiling and laughing as he met with people. The Royal Family shared a few shots from the outing on the official Instagram and thanked those who met the monarch while providing information about the community shed. “His Majesty met locals, including older people and young families, who use the shed as a meeting place. It’s also used as a space to deliver practical skills sessions,” they wrote. “The King joined a group using the workshop for wood and stone carving, and discussed with them how the facilities have helped them feel more connected to their community through meeting others and learning new skills.”

Ahead of the memoir’s release, Harry said that he isn’t currently on speaking terms with Charles or his brother Prince William in a 60 Minutes interview. He also admitted that he may not attend his father’s coronation ceremony in May during his ITV interview. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he said. Ahead of the book’s release, a source close to the monarch revealed that he’s hoping to make amends with his son to The Telegraph.