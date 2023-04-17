Prince George’s Historical Role At Grandfather King Charles’ Coronation Revealed

King Charles III, 74, will be officially crowned at the Coronation ceremony on May 6, and Prince William‘s son, Prince George, 9, will have a special role at the event! When Buckingham Palace released Charles and Queen Camilla‘s new official portrait on Apr. 4, they also detailed that the nine-year-old will be one of eight “Pages of Honour” that Saturday. “The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache,” the caption of the stunning photo read.

Given that George is second in the line of succession, one spot behind his father, his role at the ceremony is a significant one. On Apr. 5, The Telegraph reported that the pre-teen’s role is all the more special, as he is a future king himself! “Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour,” the outlet reported at the time.

Weeks ahead of the news that Prince George would be included in the ceremony, royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times on Feb. 25, why it would make an impact. “Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” he told the outlet. When King Charles attended the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s ceremony in 1953 he was only four years old, however, he did not have an official role at the event. Elizabeth, who recently died in Sept. 2022, was 11 years old at King George VI coronation in 1937.

Following each coronation ceremony, both Charles and Elizabeth stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony, which Prince George will also likely do on May 6, per PEOPLE. Although William and Kate Middleton‘s son will have an important role at the event, it is not known what role, if any, the father-of-three will have. Queen Camilla will also have four Pages of Honour. They include, “Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot,” per the Instagram post on Apr. 4.

Just over one month ahead of the ceremony, HollywoodLife officially confirmed that William’s brother, Prince Harry, 38, would attend the event. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” said the royal decree on Apr. 12. “The Duchess of Sussex [Meghan Markle] will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” That day also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday and it is likely they are staying home to celebrate his special day.