Queen Camilla’s Grandchildren: Meet The Royal’s 5 Grandkids

Camilla, Queen of Consort, is the wife of King Charles III.

Camilla has two children and five grandchildren.

King Charles and her will be crowned at their coronation in May 2023.

Camilla, Queen of Consort, 75, is set to take part in the coronation ceremony with King Charles III on May 6, 2023, and her family, including her five grandchildren, are expected to be in attendance. The royal family member is the mother of her son Thomas Parker Bowles, 48, and her daughter Lisa Lopes, 45, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The former couple was married from 1973 until 1995, and then she went on to marry King Charles in 2005.

Despite being in the royal spotlight, Camilla’s kids and grandchildren have led a pretty private life over the years. She has been spotted with them during memorable family outings and big events, and that will surely happen again at the upcoming coronation. Some of her grandchildren are reportedly set to be Pages of Honor along with Prince George, King Charles’ son Prince William‘s son, at the highly-anticipated ceremony.

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola Parker Bowles is the daughter of Thomas and his wife Sara Parker Bowles. She was born in 2007 and is the only child of the couple. She’s also the oldest grandchild of Camilla. The doting grandmother has been seen spending time with Lola many times over the years, including shortly after her birth. An eyewitness told Daily Mail at the time that she was “beaming” as she held the newborn and looked “really happy.”

Freddy Parker Bowles

Freddy Parker Bowles is Thomas and Sara’s second child, who was born in Feb. 2010. Opposite of his sister Lola, he’s the youngest of Camilla’s grandchildren. Although Freddy has been rarely seen in the spotlight, he was spotted walking beside his dad at Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, England, last year. He wore a suit and tie.

Eliza Lopes

Eliza Lopes is Laura and her husband Harry Lopes‘ oldest child. She was born in 2008 and got attention in 2011, when she served as a bridesmaid in Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal wedding. She also attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Sept. 2022 and wore a long black dress as she walked beside her mom, Uncle Thomas, and cousin Lola.

Louis and Gus Lopes

Louis Lopes and Gus Lopes are Laura and Harry’s youngest children and fraternal twin boys. They were born in Dec. 2009 and have sometimes been seen during their parent’s outings and royal events. Before their arrival, Camilla opened up about her joy in welcoming twins to the family to the Daily Mail. “I just love them all to bits,” she said. “Obviously I am being called on for more and more babysitting duties but it’s wonderful. Laura was rather thrown when she was told she was having twins but we have never had them in the family before and I for one can’t wait.”