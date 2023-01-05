Prince Harry Mocks Williams’ ‘Alarming’ Hair Loss, Says His Resemblance To Princess Diana Has Faded

Prince Harry has brought his older brother, Prince William‘s, balding head into the conversation. The 38-year-old royal does not just discuss his forever-changed relationship with William, 40, in his upcoming memoir, Spare (Penguin Random House), which is due out on Jan. 10; He seemingly mocks his brother’s appearance and receding hairline, according to Page Six. In one section of the book, per the outlet, he recalled being shocked by the father of three‘s appearance at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little,” he remembered. He also seemed to be sad that his brother resembles their late mother, Princess Diana, less and less as he ages. In another section of Spare, he described his brother’s receding hairline as “alarming”, considering he is just two years older.

Another section of the book, which was obtained by The Guardian, speaks of a physical altercation that the two famous brothers allegedly got into in 2019, when Harry was one year into his marriage with Meghan Markle. Harry claimed that he told his brother he couldn’t speak to him after he called Meghan, 41, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive”. The heated argument escalated shortly after.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” the father of two wrote in Spare. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Of course, people who follow the royal family have known for years about a rift between the brothers — but no reports of such animosity have been shared before. The revelation may be surprising to some, as in May 2022, a source told the British publication Mirror that Harry and William want to salvage their relationship. “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on,” they noted.

It is unclear if these bombshell revelations will affect any progress they have made.