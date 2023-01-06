Prince Harry Admits He Thinks Mom Princess Diana Would Be ‘Sad’ Over His Rift With William

Prince Harry revealed what he thinks his mom Princess Diana would think about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William in a new preview of his upcoming interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. The Duke of Sussex, 38, was appearing on the show to speak about his upcoming memoir Spare, which will be released Tuesday, January 10.

Prince Harry tells @michaelstrahan he thinks Princess Diana would be “sad” about his relationship with his brother Prince William now, in wide-ranging interview ahead of his memoir release. Watch @GMA Monday. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYdY0169Hc — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2023

Harry revealed that he felt like his mother would be able to think about the ways that he and Prince William would be able to reconcile amid their riff. “I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship,” he said.

Besides reflecting on how he thinks that the late Princess Diana would feel about the rift between the brothers, Prince Harry also said that amid his and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from the Royal family, he’s felt a strong connection to his mother. “I have felt the presence of my mom, more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30,” he said.

Harry is expected to open up about his rift with William and the loss of his mother in his upcoming memoir Spare. Ahead of the formal release, some details of the book have come to light, including an allegation that William attacked Harry during a fight in 2019. Harry claimed that the alleged attack occurred after he tried to leave during an argument with his brother, where he called Meghan Markle “rude” and “abrasive.” Despite Harry trying to put an end to the discussion, he said that William got physical. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” he said.

Harry also opened up about the fight with William during an interview with ITV. “I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had for so many years, and I saw this ‘red mist’ in him. He wanted me to hit him back. But I chose not to,” he explained.