Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Devastated’ After Queen’s Initials Removed From His Military Uniform

Harry was said to be so 'heartbroken' that he considered not wearing the uniform to the Queen's vigil.

By:
September 18, 2022 1:56PM EDT
View gallery
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as first lady Jill Biden looks on Royals Biden, London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022
Catherine Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Harry was reportedly left “devastated” after discovering the initials of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, were removed from his military uniform ahead of a vigil for the late monarch on Saturday (September 17), according to The Sunday Times. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly so “heartbroken” that he considered wearing civilian clothes instead of the uniform.

Prince Harry was reportedly devastated that the Queen’s initials were removed from his uniform. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

As a Personal Aide de Camp of the Queen, Harry had previously worn the initials on his uniform. However, since he’s no longer a working royal after stepping back from duties, the cypher was removed as a dress regulation. There was speculation that the move was upsetting to Harry as Prince Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, was allowed to keep the initials during Friday’s vigil by the Queen’s children. Plus, Harry’s brother, Prince William, also had the initials still intact, which appeared to make it a bit awkward between the pair, whose relationship was already strained.

After picking up the uniform at Buckingham Palace, Harry considered donning a civilian “mourning suit” to avoid “humiliation,” a friend of Harry’s told the outlet. “He is heartbroken,” the friend added. “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

Prince William was able to keep the Queen’s initials on his uniform. (JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The fact that Prince Harry was wearing a military uniform was already surprising news, as he had been in civilian clothing at previous events paying tribute to the Queen. At King Charles III’s request, Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniform to the special vigil attended by all of the Queen’s grandchildren, including  Peter Phillips, Zara TindallPrincess BeatricePrincess EugenieLady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. The move was another sign that King Charles III is looking to reconcile with his younger son.

As for the chilly relationship between the Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and William and his wife Kate Middleton, there appears to be improvements. The foursome had already reunited earlier in the week outside of Windsor Castle, greeting onlookers paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.

More From Our Partners

ad