Queen Elizabeth’s Private Burial Confirmed By The Palace With New Photo: ‘In Loving Memory’

The Royal Family has confirmed Queen Elizabeth II’s burial with a stunning photo of the late Monarch and a touching tribute. Following her historic, lavish state funeral on September 19, the family issued a never before seen photo of Queen Elizabeth trapesing the wild heathlands, with a cream colored print kerchief in hair. The Instagram pic, which you can SEE HERE, showed the beloved Queen using a cane to leverage her steps as she made her way up the windy hill during her younger years. She wore a green jacket and carried a small tan purse and what appeared to be another light jacket on her arm. She also looked to be wearing leather gloves as she explored the majestic, misty hillside. “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest,” the Royal family captioned the photo post on Monday evening. “In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022.”

Messages in memory of the endearing Queen flooded the comments section, leaving no doubt as to the social and historic impact of her remarkable life and death. “What a beautiful picture,” commented one of the account’s 13.1 million followers. “The wonderful Queen Elizabeth II will never be forgotten and will always be loved by everyone! May she rest in peace.” “Goodbye our beloved Queen,” reacted another, alongside white heart emojis.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at Balmoral at the age of 96, after celebrating an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. She was reportedly laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died just over a year ago at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021, and alongside her parents, the Queen Mother Queen Elizabeth and King George VI at King George VI Memorial Chapel. Prior to the private burial, he Royal Family and the UK honored her in a massive state funeral held at St. George’s Chapel.

Among the mourners were King Charles III, 73, Prince William, 40, Prince Harry, 38, and their wives, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, respectively. Dignitaries and world leaders in attendance included US President Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, among others.

William and Kate’s two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, also bravely attended the services, where the late Queen’s great granddaughter was seen crying in heartbreaking photos.