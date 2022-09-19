President Biden Holds Dr. Jill Biden’s Hand Tightly As They Enter Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

In a show of respect for the fallen monarch, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden made the trip to London on September 19 to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The pair were among the last world leaders to arrive at the service, walking hand in hand into Westminster Abbey, greeting many of the Queen’s subjects as they entered. More than 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are in attendance for the Queen’s final farewell.

While President Biden wore a simple black suit and tie for the affair, Dr. Jill Biden paid her respects in an elegant black gown, paired with stiletto heels and a black bow fascinator. The pair took their seats amongst the mourners, which included 2000 specifically invited guests from around the world.

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, it was reported that British Prime Minister Liz Truss was expected to hold one-to-one talks with President Biden as well as other world leaders attending the funeral, like President Emmanuel Macron of France and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. President Biden and Dr. Biden did pay their respects on Sunday at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin was on display for mourners. The commander-in-chief was seen putting his hand to his heart before giving a quick salute to the Queen. They later visited Lancaster House, where they signed a book of condolences for Her Majesty’s family. Joe also spoke with reporters and said he thought the queen had “dignity” during her 70 years of service and reminded him of his own mother.

Upon hearing the news of the Queen’s passing on September 8th, President Biden released a moving statement in remembrance of the monarch. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” his statement began. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”