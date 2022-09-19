King Charles Gets Teary Eyed As ‘God Save The King’ Is Sung At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Watch

It was a very solemn day in England as it was Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and her son, King Charles, got very emotional while in the church. King Charles III was facing his mother’s coffin when the “God Save The King” was sung. The National Anthem is usually “God Save The Queen,” however, they switched the word’s to “King” as an homage to Charles, and he got teary-eyed.

"God Save the King" sung at conclusion of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. https://t.co/gh6ktn4fIY pic.twitter.com/tpEODKcIMa — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2022

As the funeral was finishing up, the church started to sing the National Anthem and while everyone was singing, Charles was seen unable to sing as he started to tear up. At one point he let out a small breath as he stared straight on at the coffin. Charles sat next to his wife, Queen consort Camilla, who was sitting next to his sister, Princess Anne.

When Charles first arrived at his mother’s funeral, he looked incredibly downcast as he was crying. At one point, Charles’s sister, Princess Anne, looked at him with concern to make sure he was okay.

The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey where Charles sat in the front row facing the coffin which featured a note from King Charles himself. The hand-written note on the coffin read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” The note was nestled between the crown and a hand-made wreath featuring flowers that were chosen by Charles for their symbolism.

While the funeral is over, there is still a long day ahead for the royals as the Queen’s coffin will be taken to her final place of rest in Windsor.