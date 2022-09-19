Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket: Flowers From Wedding To Prince Philip Featured On Coffin

Even the flowers atop Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin were a tribute to her life and legacy. The monarch’s casket was draped in a gorgeous wreath of pink and green foliage as it made her way to her final resting point during her funeral procession on Monday, Sep. 19. Among the blooms were buds grown from the Queen’s own wedding bouquet.

King Charles III requested the display, as a tweet from the Royal Family explained, “At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.”

The Queen married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947, in front of an audience of 2,000 people. They were together until his death at 99 years old in Apr. 2021. Following her funeral, the Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinborough at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The carefully picked flowers were accompanied by several crown jewels. Also atop the Queen’s coffin was the Imperial State Crown, as well as the Sovereign Orb and Sceptre, two longstanding symbols of the British Empire. There was also a note from King Charles that read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

The Queen’s funeral took place 11 days after her death on Sept. 19, 2022. King Charles and family were somber as they followed the Queen’s coffin down from Westminster Hall to the Westminster Abbey chapel. With the new monarch was wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Catherine, Princess Of Wales, and Meghan Markle. Also there were the Queen’s other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with their families.