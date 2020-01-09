Breaking News
Queen Elizabeth ‘Plans’ To Work With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle On ‘Step Back’ From Royal Life

A shocked Queen Elizabeth has sprung into action to find a ‘workable solution’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided the Royal family by announcing that they were ‘semi-retiring.’

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, has released a statement on January 9 outlining the Royal Family’s next steps after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, announced that they’re “stepping back” from their duties and moving to North America. After describing Meghan and Harry’s decision yesterday as a “complicated issue,” a royal source tells HollywoodLife that the palace has now stated that, “The Queen, the Prince Of Wales [Prince Charles] and Duke of Cambridge [Prince William] have directed their teams to work together at pace governments and the Sussex household to find workable solutions.”

It’s unclear what the Royal Family means by “workable solutions.” Meghan and Harry dropped a bombshell announcement on January 8, revealing that they made the decision to move to North America, and split their time between there and the United Kingdom, after spending six weeks in Vancouver, Canada. The couple stated that they wanted to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” and went on to say that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” Meghan and Harry, who have an eight-month-old son, Archie, said that their decision has been in development for years.

Part of the reason they are moving is to provide a normal life for Archie, who they did not give a royal title at birth. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” Harry and Meghan wrote. It is believed that the couple did not inform the rest of the family before issuing their public statement.