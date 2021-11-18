See Pic

Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

News Writer

Archie is the spitting image of a young Prince Harry in a photo shared by mom Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Meghan Markle shared a candid snapshot of 2-year-old son Archie during her surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18 — and he’s the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in Montecito, California.

While his face is not shown in the image, Archie has the same red hair as his father. Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 5 months, born in June of this year. Host Ellen DeGeneres, the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, noted that Archie is “so sweet with the chickens too,” adding, “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

During the interview, Meghan shared that Archie “loves being a big brother.” She said, “Everybody tells you — somebody told H and I — when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting.” Meghan continued, “We realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So they had that moment of, ‘This is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.'”

The duchess chatted about her upcoming Thanksgiving plans with her husband and children, too. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.” She added that husband Harry “loves” California life.

“We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.” The couple, who wed in May 2018, moved to California in March 2020 following the announcement that they would step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Meghan’s appearance on Ellen marks her first sit down interview since her explosive special with Oprah Winfrey in March. Alongside husband Harry, she recounted the isolation and racial abuse she experienced after she became a royal. The couple accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said. “And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean… there is a lot that has been lost already.”