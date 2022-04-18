Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Almost Gave Archie A Very Different Name: They ‘Couldn’t Decide’

Archie Windsor is famous for his mom and dad, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he’s also pretty famous for his name! The adorably unique “Archie,” however, apparently wasn’t the first choice for the couple, as Meghan divulged to an Invictus Games competitor named Sherry McBain and her wife, Mandy, on Monday, April 18.

“She was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name,’ and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know,’” Sherry said of Meghan, per Us Weekly. “They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

This wasn’t the first time the couple sweetly spoke about their 2-year-old son. During the opening ceremony of the event, the pair also chose to hilariously include Archie in their speech. Harry, who was a helicopter pilot in the British armed services, joked about his son’s career aspirations, telling the crowd that Archie “obviously” wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as an aviator.

“To be role models, or the role models that each of you are, takes strength and it takes courage,” Harry began his address to the crowd of injured veterans participating in the sporting tournament. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” he quipped, before adding, “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

Harry continued, “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Before Harry made his speech, Meghan, who also shares 10-month-old daughter Lilibet with her beau, took the stage to greet the attendees and gush about her husband, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014. “He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you,” she began. “I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service.”