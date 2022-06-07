Prince Louis & Cousin Lena Tindall Adorably Fight Over Candy At Jubilee: Watch

Prince Louis stole the show with his antics during the platinum jubilee and the latest photo to go viral of the four-year-old is is sweet and sassy!

By:
June 7, 2022 9:37PM EDT
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Roland Hoskins/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Louis sure wasn’t getting the royal treatment from his three-year-old second-cousin Lena Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday, June 5. The youngest child of Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, was seated in front of Zara and Mike Tindall’s kids in the royal box, when Lena pulled out a packets of candies and proceeded to offer them to everyone — except Louis! The little Prince wasn’t feeling the sugar snub and he reached back to try and snatch his share, with no luck.

In a video posted to Twitter, Lena can clearly be seen saying “No Louis” as she furiously yanks her hand back when he tries to grab his share of the sweets she’s offering to his older sister Princess Charlotte, 7.  The young royal doesn’t give up and squirms in his mom’s arms trying to reach back for a snack, but Lena makes it clear she’s not interested in sharing with him and instead shoots him a dirty look before she walks down her row to hand some candy out to Prince George, 8.

Prince Louis and his second-cousin Lena Tindall Fight Over Candy during the Jubilee pageant. [Roland Hoskins/AP/Shutterstock]
This isn’t the first time Louis has had royal watchers in stitches with his Jubilee antics. He previously made headlines during Sunday’s festivities for sticking his tongue out at his mom, who did her best to stop him from acting up, without much luck.

And, during this year’s Trooping The Colours, on June 2nd, Louis’ energetic waving appeared to irritate his older sister Charlotte. While riding in a carriage with their mother Kate, and step-grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got tired of Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving and, in the video you can see here, she swats down her younger brother’s hand. Louis doesn’t seem to be bothered by Charlotte’s reprimand and he goes back to waving right afterward.

Prince Louis & his second-cousin Lena Tindall are all smiles during the Jubilee festivities. [Roland Hoskins/AP/Shutterstock]
With a long weekend packed with public appearances to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s history making 70 years on the throne it’s no wonder Louis was feel especially rambunctious. The family was dressed in their best for all the events including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration  at Windsor Castle.

