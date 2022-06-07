Prince Louis & Cousin Lena Tindall Adorably Fight Over Candy At Jubilee: Watch

Prince Louis sure wasn’t getting the royal treatment from his three-year-old second-cousin Lena Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday, June 5. The youngest child of Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, was seated in front of Zara and Mike Tindall’s kids in the royal box, when Lena pulled out a packets of candies and proceeded to offer them to everyone — except Louis! The little Prince wasn’t feeling the sugar snub and he reached back to try and snatch his share, with no luck.

In a video posted to Twitter, Lena can clearly be seen saying “No Louis” as she furiously yanks her hand back when he tries to grab his share of the sweets she’s offering to his older sister Princess Charlotte, 7. The young royal doesn’t give up and squirms in his mom’s arms trying to reach back for a snack, but Lena makes it clear she’s not interested in sharing with him and instead shoots him a dirty look before she walks down her row to hand some candy out to Prince George, 8.

This isn’t the first time Louis has had royal watchers in stitches with his Jubilee antics. He previously made headlines during Sunday’s festivities for sticking his tongue out at his mom , who did her best to stop him from acting up, without much luck.

And, during this year’s Trooping The Colours, on June 2nd, Louis’ energetic waving appeared to irritate his older sister Charlotte. While riding in a carriage with their mother Kate, and step-grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got tired of Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving and, in the video you can see here, she swats down her younger brother’s hand. Louis doesn’t seem to be bothered by Charlotte’s reprimand and he goes back to waving right afterward.

View Related Gallery Prince Louis: Photos Of William & Kate's Youngest Son
Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022