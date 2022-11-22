Princess Kate Middleton Wears Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara Once Worn By Diana

Princess Kate Middleton, 40, shined on Tuesday while wearing a floor-length white gown and Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, which was once worn by the late Princess Diana. The mom-of-three looked regal, per usual, as she had her brunette tresses tied back in an elegant updo for King Charles III‘s first state banquet since his reign began in Sept. Other accessories that the princess wore that evening included droplet pearl earrings, a pearl cuff bracelet, her wedding ring, and a blue sash. Notably, Kate also had a brooch pinned to her gown that featured an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The style icon completed her look with a pair of sparkly high-heel pumps while she carried a white clutch, which also matched her chic dress. Her husband, Prince William, 40, also looked dapper for the evening, as he opted for a traditional tuxedo and black dress shoes. Other members of the Royal Family in attendance included Charles’ wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, 75, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As mentioned above, the event that took place was a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace, in honor of the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, visit to the United Kingdom. At the lavish event, the new King was pictured making Cyril laugh during a speech, as he also sat next to Kate, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The politician and the Princess of Wales were seen clinking their champagne glasses in celebration and walking side-by-side each other during the evening.

The celebratory event comes nearly three months after the queen’s death on Sept. 8. Her son, Charles, was officially declared king on Sept. 10, but has yet to be officially crowned. His coronation date has been set for May 6, 2023, which will occur eight months after the late monarch’s passing. “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” Charles said at the ceremony on Sept. 10. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

King Charles III is the eldest child of the late queen, his other siblings include Prince Edward, 58, Prince Andrew, 62, and Anne, Princess Royal, 72. The king was previously married to Diana from 1981 until their split in 1996. Sadly, the late princess died on Aug. 31, 1997. Notably, she is the mother to Prince Harry, 38, and William. It is also worth noting that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, famously stepped back from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family and are now living a quite life in Santa Barbara, California.