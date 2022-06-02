Prince Edward: 5 Things To Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Cousin Who Joined Her On Balcony

A year after the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t alone when she attended the Trooping The Colours ceremony on June 1. Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, joined Queen Elizabeth, 96, to take the official salute. Prince Edward, 86, also joined the rest of the working British royals to witness the Royal Air Force’s flyby, marking both the Trooping of the Colours and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

This marked the first time the Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour without Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died in 2021 at age 99. However, the Queen was in good spirits, thanks to her companion for the day. Here’s what you need to know about Prince Edward.

Prince Edward Is The Duke Of Kent

Prince Edward is the Duke Of Kent. He’s the son of Prince George — the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary. Prince George is also the younger brother of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father. Prince George married Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark in 1934. Prince Marina’s mother was Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, a granddaughter of Emperor Alexander II of Russia, according to PEOPLE.

He Inherited His Title At Age 7

Prince Edward was still a child when he became the Duke of Kent. He inherited the title after his father, Prince George, perished in a flying accident. The Duke of Kent was killed when the RAF S.25 Short Sunderland Mark III he was in crashed into a hillside near Dunbeath, Caithness, in the far north of Scotland, per The Rake. Prince George was reportedly headed to Iceland on a morale-boosting trip for the RAP airman. He was buried at the Royal Burial Ground in the Frogmore Estate, directly behind Queen Victoria’s mausoleum.

Prince Edward Is Involved In Charity Work

Prince Edward donned a military uniform for the 2022 Trooping of the Colours, and it wasn’t just for show. He was in the armed forces for over two decades. In his post-military career, Edward has focused on charitable works.

“The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organizations, and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead, to fostering the development of British technology and industry,” writes the official British royal website. “His Royal Highness undertakes numerous engagements each year in support of these organizations, both in the UK and across the Commonwealth.”

He Loves Sports

Prince Edward is a regular at Wimbledon, according to People. He also spent half a century as the President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. That role now belongs to Kate Middleton.

He’s Married With Kids

Prince Edward married Katharine Worsley, the only daughter of Sir William Worsley, in 1961. The couple has three living children: George, Earl of St. Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nichols Windsor. The couple sadly had a stillborn child in 1977.

As of 2022, Katharine, 89, and Edward’s love is still going strong.