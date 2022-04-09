Watch

Queen Elizabeth Marks 1 Year Anniversary Of Prince Philip’s Death With Poem & Tribute Video

Queen Elizabeth
Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Reginald Davis Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reginald Davis/REX/Shutterstock (918888ck) In the Mantle and Robes of the Order of St. Michael and St.George, Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral after the service Queen Elizabeth II retrospective
21.11.2021. The Queen leaves The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Pk after the joint Christening of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August and Lucas Philip, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall. Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: 21.11.2021. The Queen leaves The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Pk after the joint Christening of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August and Lucas Philip, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall. Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807518_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Queen Elizabeth II attends the final of the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final,Guards Polo Club followed by a Parade and Presentations to the British Driving Society Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup, Final, Guards Polo Club, Windsor, UK - 11 Jul 2021
Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Queen's Speech in the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on May 11, 2021 in London, England. State Opening of Parliament, Westminster, London, UK - 11 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

The Queen shared the moving tribute on her social media account to mark her husband’s passing last year at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth made sure to honor her beloved late husband Prince Philip in a special way on the one-year anniversary of his death. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 due to natural causes on April 9, 2021. In a moving tribute, the reigning monarch of the U.K., 95, took to her official social media account to share a poem and a video montage (below) in honor of the love of her life. “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” the post was captioned.

The poem, written by the U.K.’s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, is titled “The Patriarchs – An Elegy,” and includes such poignant lines as: “The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation – that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.”

Meanwhile, the video montage included adorable images from the married couple’s amazing life, such as their royal wedding day and the births of all four of their children, their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren.

Related Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II Through The Years: See The Monarch From The 1940s To Today

Princess Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II
PRINCESS ELIZABETH, NOW QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LEARNING TO DRIVE AT THE MILITARY POLICE CENTRE. PICTURES FROM THE PHOTO ALBUM BELONGING TO VIOLET WELLESLEY - 1945 PRINCESS ELIZABETH BEING TAUGHT TO DRIVE BY VIOLET WELLESLEY, MILITARY POLICE TRAINING CENTRE, CAMBERLEY, SURREY, BRITAIN
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (553817t) Queen Elizabeth II holding the Orb and the Sceptre in the Throne Room at Buckingham palace CORONATION OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY, LONDON, BRITAIN - JUN 1953

Back on June 10th, on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, Queen Elizabeth paid another special tribute to her late husband two months after his death. She planted a specially colored “Duke of Edinburgh Rose” in Windsor Castle’s East Terrace Garden in his honor. The deep pink flower was presented to Queen Elizabeth by the Royal Horticultural Society’s President Keith Weed. “Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life,” Keith said in a statement at the time.

 